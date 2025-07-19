Actor Fish Venkat Passes Away

Tollywood actor and comedian Fish Venkat has been struggling with health issues for the past few weeks and he passed away last night. The comedian turned actor has been on a ventilator from the past two weeks after both his kidneys failed. His family has been waiting for a Kidney donor but they could not find the matching kidney. He was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad some days ago. His family urged the industry celebrities to help him financially but unfortunately before the kidney transplant was conducted, Fish Venkat breathed his last.

Fish Venkat worked in over 100 Telugu films as a comedian and character artist. Aadhi gave him the much needed break and he worked in films like Lakshmi, Chennakesava Reddy, Dil, Atharintiki Daaredi, Bunny, Gabbar Singh, King and others. Coffee With A Killer was his last film as an actor. Fish Venkat aka Mangalapalli Venkatesh was born in Machilipatnam on August 3rd, 1971 and he made his acting debut in 1991 with Janthar Mantar. Rest in peace Fish Venkat.