Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Home > Movie News

Actor Govinda Falls Unconscious at Home

Published on November 12, 2025 by nymisha

Bollywood has been going through a tough phase because of several uncertain incidents. Veteran actor Dharmendra is hospitalized and he is in recovery mode. Now, the entire nation woke up to a shock after actor Govinda was rushed to CritiCare Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai last night. He fell unconscious at his residence last night and his family members rushed him. He is rushed to the Emergency ward and the expert doctors are treating Govinda. His legal advisor Lalit Bindal has confirmed the news that the 61-year-old actor got hospitalized.

“My dear and respected @govinda_herono1 has been admitted in hospital with complaints of disorientation and unconscious (sic). I pray for his speedy recovery,” posted Lalit Bindal. Govinda suffered a bullet injury in his leg last year and he recovered well. The actor has been away from films for a long time. Wishing Govinda a speedy recovery.

Next Dharmendra Discharged: In Recovery Mode Previous Why Did Konda Surekha Apologise Only to Nagarjuna?
