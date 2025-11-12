Actor Govinda Falls Unconscious at Home

Bollywood has been going through a tough phase because of several uncertain incidents. Veteran actor Dharmendra is hospitalized and he is in recovery mode. Now, the entire nation woke up to a shock after actor Govinda was rushed to CritiCare Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai last night. He fell unconscious at his residence last night and his family members rushed him. He is rushed to the Emergency ward and the expert doctors are treating Govinda. His legal advisor Lalit Bindal has confirmed the news that the 61-year-old actor got hospitalized.

“My dear and respected @govinda_herono1 has been admitted in hospital with complaints of disorientation and unconscious (sic). I pray for his speedy recovery,” posted Lalit Bindal. Govinda suffered a bullet injury in his leg last year and he recovered well. The actor has been away from films for a long time. Wishing Govinda a speedy recovery.