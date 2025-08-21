x
Actor Vijay Declares Political Intent: Vote for TVK, No Matter Who the Candidate Is

Published on August 21, 2025 by Sanyogita

Actor Vijay Declares Political Intent: Vote for TVK, No Matter Who the Candidate Is

Tamil film star and political debutant Vijay has sent a strong message ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, declaring that his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), will contest all seats without forming alliances with any other party. At a high-energy rally in Chennai followed by the party’s second state conference in Madurai, Vijay presented himself not just as a candidate for Madurai East, but symbolically for every constituency in the state.

“Vote for TVK, No Matter Who the Candidate Is”

Addressing thousands of cheering supporters, Vijay urged voters to consider him as the face of the party in all constituencies. While confirming that he would officially contest from Madurai East, he added a twist: he is the candidate in spirit across all of Madurai. “Wherever you are, whoever the candidate may be, treat them as me. Vote for TVK,” he told the crowd.

No Alliance, No Compromise

Vijay was clear in his political strategy: TVK will go it alone in the 2026 elections. Dismissing the possibility of any alliance with either the ruling DMK or the BJP, he made it unequivocal that TVK stands for independent and transformative politics. “There will be no alliance. The 2026 election will be only between DMK and TVK,” he said, rejecting any association with the AIADMK as well, due to its ties with the BJP.

He further emphasized: “I’m not here to play second fiddle. I am a lion. I’m marking my territory. TVK is an unstoppable force which is here to dominate.”. “My Only Enemies: BJP Ideologically, DMK Politically”. Reiterating his stance on the national political spectrum, Vijay called the BJP his only ideological enemy, and the DMK his only political enemy. He challenged both parties on key state issues and positioned TVK as the alternative Tamil Nadu has been waiting for.

A People’s Manifesto

Vijay outlined TVK’s core vision, focused on inclusivity, welfare, and empowerment. He stated that his government, if elected, would prioritise the well-being of:
Women and children
The elderly and neglected
Farmers and the youth
Transgender and physically disabled individuals

“TVK’s politics is real, emotional, and meant for the betterment of the people,” he declared.

Touching on controversial topics that have stirred public emotion in Tamil Nadu, Vijay took a firm stand:
He demanded the return of Katchatheevu, the disputed island ceded to Sri Lanka.
He also called for the abolition of NEET, the national medical entrance exam, echoing the voices of many Tamil students and parents.

In conclusion, Vijay declared that the time for change has come, and TVK will lead it with courage and clarity.

