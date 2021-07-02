Actor Yami Gautam summoned in alleged Forex violation case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked Bollywood actor Yami Gautam to record her statement with the agency on July 7 in connection with an alleged violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case, officials said.

An ED official related to probe told IANS: “The agency has summoned Gautam to appear before it on July 7 to record her statement.”

He said that she was summoned as it was found that she had received Rs 1.5 crore in her bank account from foreign countries.

This is the second summon to the actor by the ED.

Gautam had tied knot with Uri Director Aditya Dhar last month.