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Home > Movie News

Actress Overshadows Her Co-Stars With Her Bikini Acts

Published on June 20, 2026 by swathy

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Actress Overshadows Her Co-Stars With Her Bikini Acts

Cocktail 2 released in theatres yesterday and the film is doing decent business. Kriti Sanon has become one of the hottest talking points on social media after the film’s release. While the film features Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, it is Kriti who has grabbed the maximum attention with her glamorous bikini appearance. Fans are flooding social media with posts, saying the actress has completely stolen the spotlight from her co-stars.

Soon after the film’s release, several users praised Kriti’s stunning transformation and screen presence. Many even felt that her glamorous look has become the biggest highlight of the film’s promotions so far. The actress didn’t achieve this look overnight. According to her fitness coach, Kriti followed a disciplined high-protein diet while staying in a calorie deficit to prepare for the role. Her meal plan focused on lean protein, fresh vegetables and balanced nutrition, while strength training and regular workouts helped her achieve the toned physique seen in the posters. The fitness routine was designed to reduce body fat without compromising muscle strength.

The overwhelming response on social media proves that Kriti’s hard work has paid off. While Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna continue to be major attractions of Cocktail 2, it is Kriti Sanon’s glamorous presence that is currently dominating online discussions.

Next Are Prabhas Looks in Spirit and Fauzi Similar? Previous Rao Bahadur Desa Sanchari: Satya Dev rocks on the dance floor
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