Actress arrested in Smuggling Case

Kannada actress Ranya Rao has been arrested in Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru in a gold smuggling case. The officials of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have taken the actress into custody and seized 14.8 kg of gold. Ranya Rao arrived on the Emirates Flight from Dubai on the night of Monday and she has been under surveillance because of her frequent international trips. The officials traced gold bars in her clothing and she also managed to wear gold when she was taken into custody.

Ranya Rao is the daughter of an IPS officer of DGP rank. The actress is quite habitual to call the local cops claiming to be the daughter of DGP after arriving at the airport from her international trip. The officials of DRI are investigating the matter if she is related to any smuggling network. Ranya Rao was taken to the DRI headquarters in Bengaluru and she will be produced in a court in Bengaluru today.