x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Actress arrested in Smuggling Case

Published on March 5, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
CM Chandrababu Clarifies Stance on Godavari Water Dispute
image
Singer Kalpana’s Health Update
image
Actress arrested in Smuggling Case
image
Nayanthara takes Kamal and Ajith’s Track
image
MLC polls victory celebrations: Nara Lokesh credits AP youth

Actress arrested in Smuggling Case

Kannada actress Ranya Rao has been arrested in Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru in a gold smuggling case. The officials of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have taken the actress into custody and seized 14.8 kg of gold. Ranya Rao arrived on the Emirates Flight from Dubai on the night of Monday and she has been under surveillance because of her frequent international trips. The officials traced gold bars in her clothing and she also managed to wear gold when she was taken into custody.

Ranya Rao is the daughter of an IPS officer of DGP rank. The actress is quite habitual to call the local cops claiming to be the daughter of DGP after arriving at the airport from her international trip. The officials of DRI are investigating the matter if she is related to any smuggling network. Ranya Rao was taken to the DRI headquarters in Bengaluru and she will be produced in a court in Bengaluru today.

Next Singer Kalpana’s Health Update Previous Nayanthara takes Kamal and Ajith’s Track
else

TRENDING

image
Singer Kalpana’s Health Update
image
Actress arrested in Smuggling Case
image
Nayanthara takes Kamal and Ajith’s Track

Latest

image
CM Chandrababu Clarifies Stance on Godavari Water Dispute
image
Singer Kalpana’s Health Update
image
Actress arrested in Smuggling Case
image
Nayanthara takes Kamal and Ajith’s Track
image
MLC polls victory celebrations: Nara Lokesh credits AP youth

Most Read

image
CM Chandrababu Clarifies Stance on Godavari Water Dispute
image
MLC polls victory celebrations: Nara Lokesh credits AP youth
image
Political Drama Erupts Over VC Resignations

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary