Adani Group Under Fire: US Indictment, Kenya Project Cancellation, and ₹2 Lakh Crore Market Value Loss

Kenya Stops Major Deals with Adani Group

Kenya’s President William Ruto has taken a decisive stand against the Adani group, cancelling multimillion-dollar infrastructure deals based on new investigative information.

Presidential Statement

In a comprehensive address, President Ruto explained the government’s decision, stating: “Our investigative agencies and international partner nations have provided critical new information that raises serious concerns about the proposed projects. As a responsible government, we must prioritize the national interest and ensure complete transparency in all our international partnerships.”

Kenya local challenges

The cancelled deals included a significant airport modernization project in Nairobi. The Adani group was set to construct a new runway and terminal, with plans to manage the airport for 30 years. This proposal had already sparked widespread protests from airport workers who feared job losses and degraded working conditions.

US Legal Challenges

The context of the cancellation was further complicated by serious legal challenges in the United States. Federal prosecutors indicted Adani on grave charges of securities fraud and conspiracy. The indictment alleged a sophisticated $265 million scheme designed to deceive investors in a solar energy project, involving potential bribery of officials.

US prosecutors outlined specific charges, suggesting that Adani had systematically concealed critical information about a solar energy project. The alleged scheme involved complex financial manipulations intended to mislead investors and circumvent regulatory oversight. These charges painted a picture of potentially widespread corporate misconduct.

Kenya Government’s Due Diligence

Energy Minister Opiyo Wandayi provided additional context, emphasizing that the government had conducted thorough investigations. He confirmed that initial reviews showed no direct evidence of corruption in the original contract awards, but the emerging international legal challenges necessitated a comprehensive reassessment.

The cancellation signals Kenya’s commitment to rigorous scrutiny of international infrastructure projects. By prioritizing transparency and national interests, the government demonstrates a sophisticated approach to managing complex international business relationships.

Meanwhile ,On November 21 2024, the Adani Group lost over ₹2 lakh crore in market value due to a sharp decline in its stock prices following bribery charges against Gautam Adani by U.S. prosecutors. The group’s stocks saw significant drops, with Adani Enterprises falling by approximately 23% and other companies like Adani Ports and Adani Green Energy also experiencing steep declines. Overall, investors’ wealth plummeted by about ₹5.27 lakh crore as the market reacted to these developments.

-Sanyogita