Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Politics

Adani – SEBI Allegations : Congress Announces Nationwide Protests on August 22

Published on August 13, 2024 by

Adani – SEBI Allegations : Congress Announces Nationwide Protests on August 22

The Indian National Congress has declared its intention to stage nationwide protests on August 22, focusing on two key demands: a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into the Adani affair and the resignation of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chief Madhabi Puri. These protests come in the wake of allegations made by American short-seller Hindenburg against the Adani Group.

KC Venugopal, a senior Congress leader, revealed that this decision was reached during a meeting of All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretaries, in-charges, and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents, led by party president Mallikarjuna Kharge.

At a press conference, Venugopal stated, “We discussed what we consider the biggest scam in the country at present. We unanimously decided to hold nationwide agitations on issues such as a JPC inquiry into Hindenburg allegations and the resignation of the SEBI chief. The Prime Minister is involved in the Adani scam.”

Kharge emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into the alleged connection between SEBI and Adani, asserting that such an inquiry would protect small investors’ interests in the stock market. The Congress is demanding that the Modi government immediately remove the SEBI chief and establish a JPC to investigate the Adani case.

Kharge also touched on other issues, saying, “The Modi-led NDA government is constantly attacking the Constitution. Congress is focusing on important issues like rising unemployment and uncontrolled inflation. We will fight against these across the country. The Congress party will continue to advocate for legal guarantees on minimum support prices for crops and the abolition of the Agnipath scheme.”

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, announced that he will hold a separate press conference addressing Hindenburg’s allegations against the Adani Group.

-Sanyogita

