Adipurush 10 days Worldwide Collections – Emerges a Disaster

Adipurush has a very poor second weekend thus emerging as a disaster film at the box office. The worldwide gross total of the film stands at 342 Cr and the distributor share at 179 Cr (including GST). The majority loss has been incurred for the South India Buyers as the rights are bought for 175 Cr and the recovery so far is just 95 Cr. There will be a loss of 75 Cr (taking individual buyer losses into account) which is a huge amount. Even the producer will be just breakeven for the film as the Hindi Version and overseas markets have hugely underperformed. They have gone for own release in these markets else it would have been the same situation as well.

Area 10 days Worldwide Collections First Week Worldwide Collections 5 days Worldwide Collections 4 days Worldwide Collections First Weekend Collections Two days collections Day1 Worldwide Collections Pre release Business Nizam 35.88 Cr (including GST) 34.14 Cr (including GST) 33.15 Cr (including GST) 31.94 Cr (including GST) 29.70 Cr (including GST) 21.46 Cr (including GST) 13.69 Cr (including GST) 50 Cr NRA Ceeded 9.50 Cr 8.75 Cr 8.60 Cr 8.25 Cr 7.60 Cr 5.40Cr 3.6 Cr 17.5 Cr NRA UA 10.23 Cr (including GST) 9.44 Cr (including GST) 9.02 Cr (including GST) 8.61 Cr (including GST) 8.02 Cr (including GST) 5.78 Cr (including GST) 3.68 Cr (including GST) Guntur 6.70 Cr (including GST) 6.41 Cr (including GST) 6.24 Cr (including GST) 6.08 Cr (including GST) 5.76 Cr (including GST) 4.60 Cr (including GST) 3.68 Cr (including GST) East 5.95 Cr (including GST) 5.56 Cr (including GST) 5.36 Cr (including GST) 5.11 Cr (including GST) 4.75 Cr (including GST) 3.66 Cr (including GST) 2.72 Cr (including GST) Krishna 4.60 Cr (including GST) 4.13 Cr (including GST) 4.01 Cr (including GST) 3.84 Cr (including GST) 3.58 Cr (including GST) 2.60 Cr (including GST) 1.95 Cr (including GST) West 4.29 Cr (including GST) 3.93 Cr (including GST) 3.78 Cr (including GST) 3.52 Cr (including GST) 3.28 Cr (including GST) 2.68 Cr (including GST) 2.15 Cr (including GST) Nellore 2.50 Cr (including GST) 2.22 Cr (including GST) 2.09 Cr (including GST) 1.87 Cr (including GST) 1.76 Cr (including GST) 1.31 Cr (including GST) 0.91 Cr (including GST) Andhra 50 Cr NRA AP/TS 79.65 Cr (69.35 Cr excluding GST) - 120 Cr Gross 74.58 Cr (64.93 Cr excluding GST) - 109.5 Cr Gross 72.25 Cr (62.93 Cr excluding GST) - 100.5 Cr Gross 69.22 Cr (60.33 Cr excluding GST) - 94.5 Cr Gross 64.45 Cr (56.19 Cr excluding GST) - 85.5 Cr Gross 47.49 Cr (41.49 Cr excluding GST) - 61.6 Cr Gross 32.38 Cr (28.40 Cr excluding GST) - 40 Cr Gross 121 Cr NRA (incl P&P) Karnataka +Tamil Nadu + Kerala 35 Cr Valued Karnataka 12 Cr - 22.1 Cr Gross 11.60 Cr - 21.2 Cr Gross 11.30 Cr - 20.6 Cr Gross 11 Cr - 20 Cr Gross 10.5 Cr - 19 Cr Gross 7.45 Cr - 13.5 Cr Gross 4.15 Cr - 7.5 Cr Gross Tamil Nadu 2.6 Cr - 6.4 Cr Gross 2.5 Cr - 6.1 Cr Gross 2.30 Cr - 5.7 Cr Gross 2.15 Cr - 5.35 Cr Gross 1.9 Cr - 4.8 Cr Gross 1.1 Cr - 2.75 Cr Gross 0.6 Cr - 1.50 Cr Gross Kerala 0.85 Cr - 2.1 Cr Gross 0.8 Cr - 2 Cr Gross 0.75 Cr - 1.80 Cr Gross 0.7 Cr - 1.70 Cr Gross 0.6 Cr - 1.55 Cr Gross 0.4 Cr - 1 Cr Gross 0.2 Cr - 0.5 Cr Gross North India 62 Cr - 143 Cr Gross 59 Cr - 135 Cr Gross 57.5 Cr - 129.5 Cr Gross 55 Cr - 124 Cr Gross 51 Cr - 115 Cr Gross 33.9 Cr - 77 Cr Gross 17.1 Cr - 39 Cr Gross ROI 75 Cr Valued Overseas 21.6 Cr - 48 Cr Gross (5.85 Million) 20.5 Cr - 45.6 Cr Gross (5.55 Million) 19.80 Cr - 44.1 Cr Gross 19 Cr - 42.1 Cr Gross 17.8 Cr - 39.5 Cr Gross

15.75 Cr - 35 Cr Gross 10.15 Cr - 22.5 Cr Gross 40 Cr Valued Worldwide 178.70 Cr (168.40 Cr excluding GST) - 341.6 Cr Gross 168.98 Cr (159.33 Cr excluding GST) - 319.4 Cr Gross

163.90 Cr (154.58 Cr excluding GST) - 302.2 Cr Gross 157.05 Cr (148.2 Cr excluding GST) - 287.63 Cr Gross 146.25 Cr (137.99 Cr excluding GST) - 265.35 Cr Gross

106.09 Cr (100.09 Cr excluding GST) - 190.85 Cr Gross 64.58 Cr (60.60 Cr excluding GST) - 111 Cr Gross 271 Cr