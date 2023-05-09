Adipurush Trailer: Prabhas promises a Visual Feast

Advertisement

Adipurush Movie Trailer

Adipurush is a mythological drama that is inspired by the Indian epic Ramayana. Om Raut directed this big-budget film and Prabhas played the lead role as Lord Rama. The most awaited trailer of Adipurush is released and it is a visual feast. The trailer makes sure that Om Raut narrated Ramayana without any changes. He added action without missing the drama and the emotional part. The background score and the visuals are the film’s strengths tells the trailer of Adipurush. After the VFX from the teaser received a huge backlash, the makers spent time and money that is visible in the trailer.

Saif Ali Khan who plays Ravana isn’t shown except in the last shot of the trailer. Kriti Sanon is a perfect fit as Sita. Jai Shri Ram slogan adds strength and the trailer hints that the team of Adipurush has a winner for sure when devotional films are faring well. The film arrives to theatres on June 16th and the trailer keeps good expectations on the film. T Series, Retrophiles and UV Creations are the producers of Adipurush. A grand set of promotions for the film are planned.