Adipurush team planning big in Tirupathi

The highly anticipated mythological film of Prabhas titled Adipurush is all set to release in theatres on June 16th worldwide. Prabhas and the team already kick-started promotions by releasing songs and the trailer from the movie. Not only this, Prabhas family has donated Rs 10 lakhs to Lord Sri Ram temple in the Badrachalam region.

Now they are all set to have a grand pre-release event. Adipurush team has officially announced that the pre-release event is going to take place on June 6th in the temple town, of Tirupathi, which is 10 days prior to the release of the movie. More details about the pre-release event guest list and venue will be announced in the coming days. The team of Adipurush are also planning multiple events across various cities as Adipurush will have a pan-Indian release.

Om Raut directed Adipurush and Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan played the lead roles. T Series and Retrophiles are the producers.