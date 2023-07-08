Adipurush Writer issues an Apology

Pan-Indian star Prabhas’ recent offering Adipurush landed into several controversies after being criticized by the audience. Some of the Hindu organizations demanded a ban on the film for hurting the sentiments and the controversial dialogues. Manoj Muntashir, the writer of Adipurush took a U-Turn and he announced that Adipurush has no connection with the epic Ramayana. Now he issued an unconditional apology for the controversial dialogues in the film that hurt religious sentiments.

“I accept people’s emotions have been hurt by Adipurush. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apologies. May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation” told the statement of Manoj Muntashir. Netizens responded saying that it is too late for the apology.