x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Aditya Dhar ignores Hrithik and prefers Allu Arjun

Published on December 12, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Big Announcement coming from Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
image
NTR – Neel Project Back after Six Months
image
Aditya Dhar ignores Hrithik and prefers Allu Arjun
image
Will NBK step out to Promote Akhanda 2?
image
Varun Tej’s Sweet Dad Moment Wins Hearts

Aditya Dhar ignores Hrithik and prefers Allu Arjun

Aditya Dhar shot to fame with Uri and he took years to deliver his second directorial Dhurandhar. The film released last Friday and it is doing fantastic business across the globe. Dhurandhar is heading towards the biggest hit of Hindi cinema for 2025. Icon Star Allu Arjun watched the film yesterday and he took social media to praise and appreciate the team. Aditya Dhar was quick to reply and he thanked Allu Arjun for his words. “Thank you so much, @alluarjun garu. Your generous words mean the world to our entire team. We poured our hearts into #Dhurandhar, and hearing this from an artist of your stature is truly special. Much love and respect from all of us” posted Aditya Dhar.

Before this, Bollywood top actor Hrithik Roshan also posted his review of Dhurandhar after watching the film. Aditya Dhar did not reply to Hrithik Roshan but he responded to Allu Arjun. Hrithik Roshan landed into a controversy after he questioned the politics of the film. Hrithik said that he may argue about the responsibilities that the filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. This may have not gone well with Aditya Dhar and he ignored the response for the post of Hrithik Roshan.

Next NTR – Neel Project Back after Six Months Previous Will NBK step out to Promote Akhanda 2?
else

TRENDING

image
Big Announcement coming from Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
image
NTR – Neel Project Back after Six Months
image
Aditya Dhar ignores Hrithik and prefers Allu Arjun

Latest

image
Big Announcement coming from Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
image
NTR – Neel Project Back after Six Months
image
Aditya Dhar ignores Hrithik and prefers Allu Arjun
image
Will NBK step out to Promote Akhanda 2?
image
Varun Tej’s Sweet Dad Moment Wins Hearts

Most Read

image
15 passengers killed as Bus falls into gorge in AP
image
Controversial YSRCP Leader Duvvada Srinivas’s Second Wife Madhuri Arrested
image
Non-Bailable Warrant against Konda Surekha

Related Articles

Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics