Aditya Dhar ignores Hrithik and prefers Allu Arjun

Aditya Dhar shot to fame with Uri and he took years to deliver his second directorial Dhurandhar. The film released last Friday and it is doing fantastic business across the globe. Dhurandhar is heading towards the biggest hit of Hindi cinema for 2025. Icon Star Allu Arjun watched the film yesterday and he took social media to praise and appreciate the team. Aditya Dhar was quick to reply and he thanked Allu Arjun for his words. “Thank you so much, @alluarjun garu. Your generous words mean the world to our entire team. We poured our hearts into #Dhurandhar, and hearing this from an artist of your stature is truly special. Much love and respect from all of us” posted Aditya Dhar.

Before this, Bollywood top actor Hrithik Roshan also posted his review of Dhurandhar after watching the film. Aditya Dhar did not reply to Hrithik Roshan but he responded to Allu Arjun. Hrithik Roshan landed into a controversy after he questioned the politics of the film. Hrithik said that he may argue about the responsibilities that the filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. This may have not gone well with Aditya Dhar and he ignored the response for the post of Hrithik Roshan.