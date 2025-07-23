Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur Injured

Tollywood’s successful actor Adivi Sesh is shooting for an action drama titled Dacoit. After Shruti Haasan walked out of the film, Mrunal Thakur joined the film and the shoot is happening in Hyderabad. Both Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur got injured on the sets of the film today. Both Adivi Sesh and Mrunal suffered minor injuries but they continued the shoot of Dacoit.

Adivi Sesh will take a break after the end of the day and he will visit a doctor. Cinematographer Shaneil Deo is making his debut as director with this film. Adivi Sesh along with Shaneil Deo worked on the script.The film releases during Christmas this year. Supriya Yarlagadda is producing Dacoit and the film will release in Telugu and Hindi languages.