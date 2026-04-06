Adivi Sesh – Jagapathi Babu – Sai Marthand

Adivi Sesh has delivered some of the biggest hits in his career. After a long gap, he is testing his luck with Dacoit, an action drama that releases on April 10th in theatres. He has Goodachari 2 in shoot mode and the film releases soon. Adivi Sesh has given his commitment for Sai Marthand who made an impressive debut with Little Hearts last year. A script is under discussion and it will be announced later this year.

Veteran actor Jagapathi Babu will co-produce this film along with a top production house. Things are currently in the final stages and an announcement will be made soon. Adivi Sesh is also in talks for a couple of new projects and they will be announced after the actor completes the shoot of Goodachari 2.