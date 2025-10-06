Adivi Sesh Out and Roshan In

Adivi Sesh announced that his upcoming movie Dacoit is in the Christmas race and the film releases on December 25th. But due to the delay in the shoot and with the extensive post-production work involved, the team has decided to push the release of Dacoit. The film is an action drama directed by Shaneil Deo and Mrunal Thakur is the leading lady. Supriya Yarlagadda is the producer. The movie is now out of the Christmas race and young actor Roshan’s film has joined the race.

After Pelli SandaD, Roshan has spent ample time on his next film Champion, a sports drama. Pradeep Advaitham is the director and the team today announced that the film will release on December 25th across the globe. C Ashwini Dutt along with Gemini Kiran and Zee Studios are the producers. The makers have spent lavishly on Champion. Mickey J Meyer is the music composer and Madhie is the cinematographer. With the exit of Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit, Champion will have a solo release during the Christmas season from Telugu.