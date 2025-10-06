x
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Home > Movie News

Adivi Sesh Out and Roshan In

Published on October 6, 2025 by swathy

Adivi Sesh Out and Roshan In

Adivi Sesh announced that his upcoming movie Dacoit is in the Christmas race and the film releases on December 25th. But due to the delay in the shoot and with the extensive post-production work involved, the team has decided to push the release of Dacoit. The film is an action drama directed by Shaneil Deo and Mrunal Thakur is the leading lady. Supriya Yarlagadda is the producer. The movie is now out of the Christmas race and young actor Roshan’s film has joined the race.

After Pelli SandaD, Roshan has spent ample time on his next film Champion, a sports drama. Pradeep Advaitham is the director and the team today announced that the film will release on December 25th across the globe. C Ashwini Dutt along with Gemini Kiran and Zee Studios are the producers. The makers have spent lavishly on Champion. Mickey J Meyer is the music composer and Madhie is the cinematographer. With the exit of Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit, Champion will have a solo release during the Christmas season from Telugu.

