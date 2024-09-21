Adivi Sesh plans Three Releases in 2025

Adivi Sesh is one Telugu actor who is never in a hurry and is focused on content-driven films. His films also come with a patriotic touch and his career graph has been quite impressive. But Adivi Sesh is not frequent with his films and he spends ample time on the pre-production work. His last film Major released in June 2022 and he has been absent from the past couple of years. The actor is shooting for two films currently and he announced that he would have three releases in 2025. The actor is shooting for the sequel of Goodachari titled Goodachari 2 and the film is the costliest attempt in his career.

Goodachari 2 will have a pan-Indian release next year. For the first time, Adivi Sesh is shooting for a love story titled Dacoit and Shruti Haasan is the leading lady. Dacoit too will release next year and a major portion of the shoot of the film has been completed. The third project of Adivi Sesh is yet to be known and we have to wait to see if Adivi Sesh is collaborating for a web-based project. Adivi Sesh gave a clarity that he would have three releases in 2025 and it is a great news for his fans.