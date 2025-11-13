x
Home > Movie News

Adivi Sesh Unveils ETV Win’s Raju Weds Rambai Trailer: Rooted & Emotional

Published on November 14, 2025 by admin

Adivi Sesh Unveils ETV Win’s Raju Weds Rambai Trailer: Rooted & Emotional

Adivi Sesh Unveils ETV Win's Raju Weds Rambai Trailer: Rooted & Emotional

ETV Win, known for its blockbuster content, is releasing an original production in theatres. After the success of Little Hearts, they are now releasing Raju Weds Rambai. Drector Venu Udugula who made critically acclaimed films like Needi Naadi Oke Katha and Virata Parvam donning producer hat.

The film will be released by the blockbuster combo of Bunny Vas and Vamsi Nandipati. Set in Khammam and Warangal border, the film is based on a true story. Films based on real-life events always spark a unique interest among audiences, and Raju Weds Rambai is poised to leave a lasting impression.

As the title and the glimpse suggests Raju Weds Rambai is a beautiful rural love story set in Telangana backdrop. After the chartbuster makers of the first single dropped the theatrical trailer today, the star of New Age Films, Adivi Sesh, unveiled it at a grand launch event.

The three-minute-long trailer of Raju Weds Rambai is filled with love, romance, emotions, and hard-hitting moments. It carries a melancholic tone, beginning with Raju teasing Rambai and gradually shifting into their heartwarming love story. Just when everything seems to be going well, life confronts them with a few tough choices due to unexpected circumstances.

Raju is bold and fierce, whereas Tejaswi is simple and sweet. Their love story takes a U-turn when Rambai’s father objects to their relationship. What happens to their love story? Do they finally end up together? The trailer promises a great love story filled with drama and emotion, set against a rooted Telangana backdrop.

With Venu Udugula backing, the project is expected to offer a memorable experience. The buzz is high with Bunny Vas and Vamsi Nandipati releasing the film. The film is bankrolled in association with Rahul Mopidevi on Dholamukhi Subaltern Films and Monsoons Tales banner.

Saailu Kampati is making his debut as a director with the movie Raju Weds Rambai releasing worldwide on November 21st.

