Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit new Poster: Massy and Stylish

Published on December 17, 2025 by nymisha

Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit new Poster: Massy and Stylish

Adivi Sesh has been consistent with his content-driven films and he delivered some of the most popular thrillers building an iconic image. Now, his most anticipated Dacoit shoot is progressing at a rapid pace and the Hindi-Telugu bilingual has created huge anticipation with its promotional material.

On the occasion of Sesh’s birthday, the makers have released a new poster in which he is seen smoking a cigar in style. We can see a scratch wound on his face yet he maintains a stylish grim. The poster increases curiosity about the film further.

Supriya Yarlagadda is producing the film with Suniel Narang co-producing it. Shaneil Deo is directing the film. The movie teaser in Hindi and Telugu languages will be released tomorrow at Mumbai and Hyderabad in special big events.

Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap are playing other prominent leading roles in the movie. It is stated to be a bloody revenge love story for which Sesh has been working hard on his dilect as well. Dacoit is releasing on 19th March in multiple languages, globally.

