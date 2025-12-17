Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit new Poster: Massy and Stylish

Adivi Sesh has been consistent with his content-driven films and he delivered some of the most popular thrillers building an iconic image. Now, his most anticipated Dacoit shoot is progressing at a rapid pace and the Hindi-Telugu bilingual has created huge anticipation with its promotional material.

On the occasion of Sesh’s birthday, the makers have released a new poster in which he is seen smoking a cigar in style. We can see a scratch wound on his face yet he maintains a stylish grim. The poster increases curiosity about the film further.

Supriya Yarlagadda is producing the film with Suniel Narang co-producing it. Shaneil Deo is directing the film. The movie teaser in Hindi and Telugu languages will be released tomorrow at Mumbai and Hyderabad in special big events.

Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap are playing other prominent leading roles in the movie. It is stated to be a bloody revenge love story for which Sesh has been working hard on his dilect as well. Dacoit is releasing on 19th March in multiple languages, globally.