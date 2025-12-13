Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit To Offer Pre Christmas Bonanza

Adivi Sesh’s next outing Dacoit, which was supposed to release for Christmas, was pushed to Ugadi on March 19, next year. The film that marks the directorial debut of Shaniel Deo with Mrunal Thakur playing the lead actress, will however offer pre Christmas bonanza.

The makers announced that the teaser for Dacoit will be released on the 18th of this month. Along with Telugu, the teaser will also be unveiled in Hindi version as well. In fact, the movie being shot as a bilingual will have multi-lingual release.

Dacoit is being produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narang under the Annapurna Studios banner, in association with SS Creations. Anurag Kashyap plays a crucial role in the movie.

Sesh who mostly played class and sophisticated roles will be seen in a mass role for the first time, and he will be seen uttering dialogues in Rayalaseema slang.