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Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit USA Premieres Today

Published on April 9, 2026 by nethra

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Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit USA Premieres Today

Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit USA Premieres Today

Hero Adivi Sesh is riding high on momentum, delivering five consecutive blockbusters and now inching toward a rare double hat-trick. His much-awaited love-and-action drama Dacoit is set for a worldwide theatrical release tomorrow, with premieres kicking off today across the USA.

Overseas distributor Moksha Movies is releasing the film on a grand scale in a strong number of theatres, and the response has been overwhelming. The advance bookings are exceptionally strong, placing Dacoit on track to become Sesh’s biggest opener in the region. In fact, the film is already nearing that mark purely through pre-sales, clear evidence of the massive buzz and anticipation surrounding it.

Directed by Shaneil Deo, the film features Mrunal Thakur as the leading lady. Dacoit promises a compelling blend of intense romance, slick action, and emotionally charged moments, making it equally appealing to both youth and family audiences.

Backed by Supriya Yarlagadda under SS Creations, co-produced by Suniel Narang and presented by Annapurna Studios, the film has generated strong expectations thanks to its impactful teaser, gripping trailer, and chartbuster songs.

Shot simultaneously in two languages, Dacoit will be available in both Telugu and Hindi, ensuring a wide and diverse reach.

CLICK HERE! for India & USA Theaters List.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC

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