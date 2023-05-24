Advocate Sravan to fight for Amaravati farmers

Advocate and former judge, Jada Sravan Kumar, on Wednesday said that he would continue to fight for the Amaravati farmers who have given their lands to the government for capital development. Sravan Kumar, who is also the president of Jai Bheem Bharat Party, was arrested by the Thullur police for holding a protest.

Sravan Kumar said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had betrayed the farmers by not developing the capital on the lands given by them. He further alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was pursuing criminal and vendetta politics against the spirit of the constitution.

Stating that Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised democratic governance before the 2019 general election, the advocate-turned-politician said that the YSR Congress chief had become a dictator. There was no place for civil rights and freedom in Andhra Pradesh under Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule, he said.

He took strong exception to the state government proposing to give house sites to the poor in Amaravati lands. He said that the lands in Amaravati were acquired to build capital, not houses or housing colonies.

Sravan Kumar appealed to the people of Amaravati villages to oppose the chief minister launching the housing programme on May 26. He said he would lead a protest rally to the proposed Ambedkar memorial in Amaravati against distribution of house sites by the chief minister.

He called upon the people to join his rally on May 26 and dared the police to stop him. He said he would seek judicial intervention if the police refused permission for his rally on the day.