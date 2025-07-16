Aerospace Pitch: Nara Lokesh gets kudos from unexpected quarter

Andhra Pradesh IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh got appreciation from quite unexpected quarter, for his earnest pitch to aerospace industries. Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya patted AP IT Minister Nara Lokesh for heartful efforts to attract aerospace industries to Telugu state.

BJP’s young turk Tejasvi Surya chipped in to appreciate Nara Lokesh, as latter gave a call to aerospace investors and industries to come to AP, after Karnataka Government shelved its plans to acquire land for Aerospace Park near Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.

Posting the news story about Karnataka Government’s decision to stop acquisition of about 1,778 acres for proposed Aerospace Park, young IT Minister Nara Lokesh made efforts to present AP as the best alternative.

Saying that AP has an attractive aerospace policy and best-in-class incentives, Nara Lokesh underlined that his state can offer about 8,000 acres ready-to-use land very near to Bengaluru. As AP shares long border with Karnataka and Bengaluru city is with in 90kms distance from AP border, Nara Lokesh highlighted this proximity as an attractive feature for aerospace industries and investors.

While Nara Lokesh’s pitch made news, what’s surprising is, Tejasvi Surya, who is from Bengaluru, instead of seeing AP Minister’s efforts as threat to Karnataka, found it impressive.

Showing Lokesh as an example on how to attract business and welcome industries, Tejasvi Surya urged Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to show political will to establish Aerospace Park in Bengaluru.