Home > Politics

After 3 months, Kakani gets bail in mining case

Published on August 18, 2025 by snehith

After 3 months, Kakani gets bail in mining case

After losing the 2024 assembly elections and getting confined to 11 seats, many scams and atrocities committed when in power are coming back to haunt YSR Congress party leaders one by one and several prominent politicians and top bureaucrats who facilitated them have already been taken into custody in various cases. One such arrest was of ex- Minister and YSRCP leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy.

Facing as many as 8 police cases in various serious offences including illegal quartz mining, the former Food Processing minister has now been granted conditional bail by the Andhra Pradesh High Court after nearly three months. Kakani Govardhan has been languishing in jail ever since his arrest in May this year for various offences. He was remanded in Nellore city jail after his arrest by AP police and his bail petition in illegal mining case was rejected by both the High Court and the Supreme Court, leading to his prolonged incarceration all these days despite getting bail in other cases.

On Monday, the court granted him conditional bail and asked him to surrender his passport henceforth and also directed him to extend cooperation for the police investigation in the cases. Kakani was in the main accused in a forgery case and illegal quartz mining case. One SC-ST atrocity case was also pending on him. He was also charged with illegal storage of explosives and illicit collection of toll gate money.

Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited him at jail last month. The YSRCP alleged that Kakani was a victim of vindictive politics and several cases were foisted against him out of vengeance without no evidence. However, he remained in jail from May 27th. Finally, he will come out on Tuesday with the court’s bail order.

