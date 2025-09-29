x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
View all stories
Home > Politics

After 71 days, Mithun Reddy gets bail in liquor scandal

Published on September 29, 2025 by snehith

TRENDING

image
The Raja Saab Trailer : Prabhas’ Horror Fantasy
image
Rashmika turns up her Glamour in Style
image
Ranbir Kapoor’s Big Update on Animal Park
image
After 71 days, Mithun Reddy gets bail in liquor scandal
image
Dasara Releases: Who Will Dominate?

After 71 days, Mithun Reddy gets bail in liquor scandal

YSR Congress party Member of Parliament Mithun Reddy is one of the key accused in the high profile liquor scandal, which took place between 2019-2024 when YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The multi crore scam was unearthed by the Special Investigation Team of state CID a few months ago and several bigwigs including Mithun Reddy were arrested in July this year for facilitating the embezzlement of crores through the tainted liquor policy in the last five years.

After languishing in the jail for 71 days, Mithun Reddy has finally been granted conditional bail by the ACB Court Vijayawada on Monday. The Court granted bail with conditions, directing him to furnish two sureties of 2 lakhs each and to appear before the investigation authorities twice a week. He was arrested on July 19 after grilling him for several hours over his alleged role in this fraud. He was remanded in police custody and was questioned by CID officials earlier this month.

Mithun Reddy is the sixth person to get bail in this case. He was listed as accused number 4 in the charge sheet filed by SIT. He was earlier given bail for five days to excercise his vote during Vice President elections on September 9th. Later this month, the ACB Court granted regular bail to Dhanunjay Reddy, Krishnamohan Reddy and Balaji Govindappa, one of the key conspirators of this case. According to investigators, Mithun Reddy played an instrumental role in orchestration of the erring liquor policy. He also routed the kickbacks earned from sale of liquor and funded 2024 elections.

Mithun Reddy will now heave a sigh of relief with the grant of bail. He will be released on Tuesday and is likely to meet Jagan Mohan Reddy immediately after coming of jail. Interestingly, many YSRCP leaders met Mithun Reddy when he was in Rajahmundry central jail. But, Jagan didn’t visit him at least once in these two months.

Next Ranbir Kapoor’s Big Update on Animal Park Previous Dasara Releases: Who Will Dominate?
else

TRENDING

image
The Raja Saab Trailer : Prabhas’ Horror Fantasy
image
Rashmika turns up her Glamour in Style
image
Ranbir Kapoor’s Big Update on Animal Park

Latest

image
The Raja Saab Trailer : Prabhas’ Horror Fantasy
image
Rashmika turns up her Glamour in Style
image
Ranbir Kapoor’s Big Update on Animal Park
image
After 71 days, Mithun Reddy gets bail in liquor scandal
image
Dasara Releases: Who Will Dominate?

Most Read

image
After 71 days, Mithun Reddy gets bail in liquor scandal
image
Telangana local body polls schedule announced
image
Vijay Rally Stampede: Legal Battle and Threats

Related Articles

Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions