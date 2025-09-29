After 71 days, Mithun Reddy gets bail in liquor scandal

YSR Congress party Member of Parliament Mithun Reddy is one of the key accused in the high profile liquor scandal, which took place between 2019-2024 when YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The multi crore scam was unearthed by the Special Investigation Team of state CID a few months ago and several bigwigs including Mithun Reddy were arrested in July this year for facilitating the embezzlement of crores through the tainted liquor policy in the last five years.

After languishing in the jail for 71 days, Mithun Reddy has finally been granted conditional bail by the ACB Court Vijayawada on Monday. The Court granted bail with conditions, directing him to furnish two sureties of 2 lakhs each and to appear before the investigation authorities twice a week. He was arrested on July 19 after grilling him for several hours over his alleged role in this fraud. He was remanded in police custody and was questioned by CID officials earlier this month.

Mithun Reddy is the sixth person to get bail in this case. He was listed as accused number 4 in the charge sheet filed by SIT. He was earlier given bail for five days to excercise his vote during Vice President elections on September 9th. Later this month, the ACB Court granted regular bail to Dhanunjay Reddy, Krishnamohan Reddy and Balaji Govindappa, one of the key conspirators of this case. According to investigators, Mithun Reddy played an instrumental role in orchestration of the erring liquor policy. He also routed the kickbacks earned from sale of liquor and funded 2024 elections.

Mithun Reddy will now heave a sigh of relief with the grant of bail. He will be released on Tuesday and is likely to meet Jagan Mohan Reddy immediately after coming of jail. Interestingly, many YSRCP leaders met Mithun Reddy when he was in Rajahmundry central jail. But, Jagan didn’t visit him at least once in these two months.