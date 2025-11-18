After AP, now Telangana laps up Whatsapp Governance

The bonding between the Chief Ministers of both the Telugu states is well known. At the same time, the competition between two states in case of leveraging and utilising technology for public good, is also equally prominent. Taking a cue from Andhra Pradesh, now Telangana has also lapped up Whatsapp governance.

Telangana Government launched Whatsapp Governance, by integrating Mee Seva services with Whatsapp. Through this newly launched service, more than 580 government services will be provided to people through popular messaging app WhatsApp.

Telangana people who wish to avail various departments services can Whatsapp to 8096 9580 96 mobile number to utilise this online service.

Andhra Pradesh Government has launched Whatsapp Governance in January, 2025 and earned the credit for being the first state in India, to leverage Whatsapp for delivering important services to public through the tech platform. AP IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh has taken personal care in making Whatsapp governance successful.

Taking a cue from tech savvy Chandrababu Sarkar, now Revanth Sarkar also launched Whatsapp Governance. Telangana IT Minister D Sridhar Babu has been taking utmost care in turning Whatsapp Governance into one of the successful initiatives by Congress Government.