After Athanokkade, It’s Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi: Kalyan Ram

The teaser for Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi, Kalyan Ram’s upcoming action-packed family drama, has already sparked an awe-inspiring response. The film brings together Kalyan Ram and Vijayashanthi in powerful roles, with Kalyan Ram portraying a son fiercely protective of his mother, and Vijayashanthi as the duty-bound, strong mother figure.

Kalyan Ram said, “The essence of this story revolves around a son’s devotion to his mother, a theme deeply reflected in my character. I told director Pradeep that this film wouldn’t happen without Vijayashanthi’s involvement,” he shared. “Even at her age, she performed thrilling stunts without a body double. The producers made sure everything was done to perfection, with no compromises.”

Kalyan Ram further emphasized how Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi will be remembered alongside his career milestones like Athanokkade. “This film will leave a lasting impact, just like Athanokkade. Pradeep’s direction will elevate him to new heights in commercial filmmaking.”

Vijayashanthi expressed her admiration for Kalyan Ram, for his meticulous care during filming and noted that the movie will be a full treat for her fans. “Performing stunts at my age was challenging, but I’m glad I could pull it off. Pradeep has crafted a brilliant film that will delight the audience. Kalyan Ram’s dedication, sincerity, and discipline are evident in every scene, and his performance in the climax will definitely shock everyone.”