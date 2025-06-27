After Backlash, Rajinikanth’s Coolie Renamed in Hindi

Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Coolie is high on expectations and is one of the craziest projects across the nation for many reasons. Vikram fame Lokesh Kanagaraj is the director and the film also has some of the top rated actors like Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John playing prominent roles. The Hindi version of the film was titled Majdoor and it was announced through a poster a couple of days ago. The Hindi title received severe criticism and the team decided to change the title.

Sun Pictures shared the Hindi poster with the new title saying “Deva’s rage begins in 50 days! #CoolieIn50Days. #Coolie in Hindi is now #CoolieThePowerhouse”. The Hindi version is now titled ‘Coolie: The Powerhouse’. This is a smart move from the team before the damage was done. Coolie: The Powerhouse is also expected to open on a strong note all over. There is huge demand for the Telugu and the Tamil rights of the film. Coolie has Anirudh scoring the music and Sun Pictures are the producers. Coolie will clash with Hrithik Roshan and NTR starrer War 2. Both these films will hit the screens on August 14th across the globe.