After Dhurandhar Akshaye Khanna’s Mahakali

Akshaye Khanna has been on a massive success streak and Dhurandhar, took his popularity to next level. The actor is currently working in a typical and landmark role as Shukracharya, in the prestigious Prashanth Varma Cinematic Universe film, Mahakali. The movie is coming after a blockbuster success like HanuMan, in the franchise.

Prashanth Varma has crafted the franchise taking characters from Indian mythological stories and bringing them to current world scenario. His visionary world found an able support in remarkable talent like Akshaye Khanna in Mahakali. The movie is directed by Puja Aparna Kolluru and produced by RKD Studios on a lavish epic scale.

On the occasion of Akshaye’s birthday, the makers have unveiled special BTS image of the actor in get-up talking to passionate Prashanth Varma and director on sets. He wrapped his portions over the 100 days of high intense working days.

Now, the makers have started final schedule of 40 days in Hyderabad and soon, they will wrap full shoot. With Akshaye Khanna’s role promising to be critical and vital, the actor has given another mesmerising performance. Multi-VFX studios nationally and internationally are working on the film’s post production and soon, release date will be announced by makers.