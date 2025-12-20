After Jai Kisan with Pallavi, Is Bigg Boss Now Pushing a Jai Jawan Narrative With Kalyan?

As Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 approaches its grand finale, a growing section of viewers believes that the winner may already be decided. Social media discussions and fan forums increasingly point towards Kalyan as the makers’ preferred choice, with allegations that the show is actively promoting a “Jai Jawan” narrative to justify his potential victory.

Army Background as a Narrative Tool

From the past few weeks, Kalyan’s army background has been highlighted repeatedly on the show. While his discipline and fitness are acknowledged, critics argue that the emphasis feels excessive and strategically timed. Many see this as an attempt to emotionally connect with audiences by projecting him as a symbol of national pride rather than purely judging him on his performance inside the house.

This approach draws comparisons with Season 7, where a “Jai Kisan” theme was pushed through Pallavi Prashant’s journey. Though he won the title, his popularity declined rapidly after the show ended due to post-show controversies. Viewers now question whether the makers are repeating the same template, this time with a military angle.

Selective Accountability Raises Eyebrows

One of the strongest arguments fueling these allegations is the perceived selective treatment by the show’s makers. During the intense Ritu versus Sanjana confrontation, Kalyan reportedly used inappropriate language. However, those portions were muted in the telecast, and there was no visible reprimand from host Nagarjuna. In contrast, other contestants have been openly criticized for far less serious actions.

Such editorial decisions have led many to believe that the makers are carefully shielding Kalyan from negative impressions, thereby preserving a clean and heroic image for him.

From Vulnerable to Protected

Kalyan’s journey has not always been smooth. There was a phase earlier in the season when he was on the verge of elimination, particularly during the week when Priya Shetty was eliminated. Fellow contestants Madhuri and Ramya openly criticized him, even labeling his behavior as inappropriate at one point. Audience sentiment online mirrored these concerns briefly.

However, following this phase, there was a noticeable shift. Footage that could potentially harm his image seemed to be reduced or reframed. His screen presence increased, and his portrayal became consistently positive, especially after the entry of wildcard contestants, who absorbed much of the negative attention.

Performance Versus Projection

Interestingly, despite his army background, Kalyan did not dominate physical tasks during the initial weeks. His victories and prominence rose only in the latter half of the season, coinciding with a visible change in narrative focus. This has led viewers to question whether his growth was organic or assisted by creative decisions.

Additionally, industry observers point to a strong public relations push around Kalyan, possibly aligned with the show’s broader strategy. Whether this support is independent or indirectly encouraged by the makers remains a subject of debate.

Audience Verdict Still Pending

While allegations of bias continue to grow louder, it is important to note that the final outcome rests with audience votes. Whether the perceived favoritism translates into an actual win will be known only on finale night.

For now, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 stands at a crossroads between genuine competition and carefully curated storytelling. If Kalyan does lift the trophy, the question will not just be whether he deserved it, but whether the game truly allowed all finalists an equal chance.