x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
View all stories
Home > Movie News

After Jana Nayagan, Parasakthi Team Tensed

Published on January 8, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
After Jana Nayagan, Parasakthi Team Tensed
image
Photos : Anaganaga Oka Raju Trailer Launch Event
image
Jana Nayagan: A Great Escape for DVV Danayya
image
Allu Arjun’s Next Announcement Loading
image
Video : The RajaSaab – King Size Interview With Sandeep Reddy Vanga

After Jana Nayagan, Parasakthi Team Tensed

Parasakthi

Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan which is slated for January 9th release is pushed as the censor certificate is not issued. The team has made an official statement and the new release date will be announced very soon after the hurdles are cleared. The refunds for the tickets are being issued across all the overseas locations. The other Sankranthi Tamil film Parasakthi is yet to get a clearance from the Censor Board. After the censor board suggested cuts, the film’s director Sudha Kongara has approached the Revision Committee.

The Censor Board has suggested 23 cuts and the Revision Committee has watched the film yesterday. The team is now waiting for the censor certificate and an update to open the advance sales of the film. Parasakthi is announced for January 10th release across the globe in Tamil and Telugu languages. Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela are the lead actors in the film and the historical drama is set in the 1960s in Tamil Nadu.

Previous Photos : Anaganaga Oka Raju Trailer Launch Event
else

TRENDING

image
After Jana Nayagan, Parasakthi Team Tensed
image
Jana Nayagan: A Great Escape for DVV Danayya
image
Allu Arjun’s Next Announcement Loading

Latest

image
After Jana Nayagan, Parasakthi Team Tensed
image
Photos : Anaganaga Oka Raju Trailer Launch Event
image
Jana Nayagan: A Great Escape for DVV Danayya
image
Allu Arjun’s Next Announcement Loading
image
Video : The RajaSaab – King Size Interview With Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Most Read

image
Vizag Steel Plant Will Not Be Privatised, Says Nara Lokesh
image
Andhra Pradesh Sets Two Guinness World Records on NH-544G Highway Project
image
SIT Issues Notices to Revanth Reddy’s Brother in Phone Tapping Case

Related Articles

Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy