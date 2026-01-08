After Jana Nayagan, Parasakthi Team Tensed

Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan which is slated for January 9th release is pushed as the censor certificate is not issued. The team has made an official statement and the new release date will be announced very soon after the hurdles are cleared. The refunds for the tickets are being issued across all the overseas locations. The other Sankranthi Tamil film Parasakthi is yet to get a clearance from the Censor Board. After the censor board suggested cuts, the film’s director Sudha Kongara has approached the Revision Committee.

The Censor Board has suggested 23 cuts and the Revision Committee has watched the film yesterday. The team is now waiting for the censor certificate and an update to open the advance sales of the film. Parasakthi is announced for January 10th release across the globe in Tamil and Telugu languages. Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela are the lead actors in the film and the historical drama is set in the 1960s in Tamil Nadu.