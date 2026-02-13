After Karur Stampede, Another Fatal Incident at Vijay’s Public Meeting

A man died after collapsing at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay’s public rally in Salem, raising fresh questions about crowd management and safety measures at large political gatherings. According to police sources, the victim fainted due to heatstroke and later succumbed. Dehydration was cited as the primary cause, while the man was also said to have underlying heart ailments. Authorities revealed that more than 7,000 people were allowed into the venue despite official permission for only 5,000 attendees. Police indicated that a case will be registered against the organisers once the inquiry confirms the exact cause of death.

The development comes months after a far more devastating tragedy at Vijay’s rally in Karur. In September last year, a massive crowd crush during a TVK public meeting led to the death of 41 people and left several others injured. The incident occurred when thousands of supporters surged forward in a tightly packed venue. The tragedy shocked Tamil Nadu and triggered widespread criticism over lapses in planning and crowd control.

Following the Karur incident, authorities enforced stricter arrangements for subsequent events, including heavy police deployment and regulated entry points. Despite those precautions, the Salem rally has once again put the spotlight on event management and public safety.

With two serious incidents linked to TVK gatherings within a short span, political pressure is likely to mount on Vijay and his party. As the actor turned politician prepares for the upcoming assembly elections, questions around accountability and safety protocols may now become a central issue in Tamil Nadu’s political debate.