After Katana, Pawan Kalyan wields gun on stage

Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan surprised everyone when he arrived in a movie costume for the pre-release event of OG held in Hyderabad last month. He flamboyantly brandished a Katana on stage and also walked with his inimitable swag. This was the biggest high for the event despite heavy rain on that day.

Once again, Pawan Kalyan thrilled his fans as he turned up in an all-black outfit similar to that of his character in OG for the success meet in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening. Much to the delight of fans, Pawan wielded the iconic ‘Johnny Gun’ on stage after his brief speech. He revealed that both director Sujeeth and composer Thaman insisted him to wear OG costume which he initially declined but was forced to do for the sake of fans and out of his weakness towards guns and swords.

Pawan Kalyan said both of them transported him to his childhood days and revealed that he finally agreed to hold the gun because of their admiration towards him. Pawan’s act has delighted his fans who are already happy with the way Sujeeth has presented him in OG.

The film has been running with decent occupancies during the weekdays after a tremendous opening last Thursday. Despite slowing down due to torrential rains and high ticket prices, OG has emerged as the highest grossing film of Tollywood this year. Meanwhile, Sujeeth stated that he will work on the next installment of OG very soon.