After Pushpa 2, Sam CS scoring bgm for Jack

Star Boy Siddhu Jonnalagadda is all set to entertain with his next titled “Jack – Konchem Crack.” The film is directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar. Bommarillu Bhaskar and Siddhu Jonnalagadda are exploring a never-before-attempted genre in a unique way. This crazy combination is bringing super fun entertainer.

Jack will be releasing worldwide in theatres on April 10th, 2025.

The makers has an exciting promotional plan. Today, team onboarded the most talented composer Sam CS to craft the electrifying background score and elevate the film to next level.

Sam CS has emerged as one of the most sought-after composers in South Indian cinema over the past decade. His outstanding work in films like Vikram Vedha and Kaithi 2 has earned him massive appreciation.

After his sensational work on Pushpa 2: The Rule, his music for this film has generated great anticipation, with fans eager to hear how he will elevate Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s on-screen presence and bring his swag to life with his kickass score.