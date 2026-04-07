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Home > Movie News

After returning to Hinduism, Miss India Earth Vanishes

Published on April 7, 2026 by nymisha

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After returning to Hinduism, Miss India Earth Vanishes

Miss India Earth 2019 winner Sayli Surve is missing from Pune. She recently was seen in ghar wapsi ceremony during which she returned to Hinduism after accusing her husband of abusing and love jihad. Her parents have lodged a complaint claiming that the in-laws of Sayli Surve have kidnapped her along with her four kids. The cops have started investigating the matter.

Sayli Surve started her modelling career after completing her Masters in Aviation. Four weeks ago, Sayli Surve renamed herself as Aadya Surve and announced that she is returning back to Hinduism. She revealed about the physical and mental abuse from her husband. The Pimpri-Chinchwad police are investigating the matter. Sayli Surve got married to Atif Tase, Mira-Bhayander-based Muslim businessman and she converted to Islam. The news has created a sensation in the region and the cops are investigating to trace out the whereabouts of Sayli Surve.

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After returning to Hinduism, Miss India Earth Vanishes
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