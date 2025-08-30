After RRR, OG is a Jackpot

Veteran producer DVV Danayya has waited for more than a decade to work with the pride of the nation, SS Rajamouli. He produced RRR and earned handsome profits through the film. He then produced OG featuring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. The film was delayed due to Pawan’s political engagements but the film is hot in the film circles from the day it was announced. Sujeeth has presented Pawan Kalyan in the most stylish manner and OG is now earning huge profits for Danayya.

DVV Danayya is expected to make biggest ever profts for a regional film. He sold the non-theatrical rights well in advance and he sold the theatrical rights for record prices. The deals are bigger than the highest grossers of Pawan Kalyan’s films by a margin. OG is a jackpot for the producer after RRR. Netflix bagged the digital streaming rights and some of the top distributors are releasing the film. OG is smashing all the existing records with the pre-release sales in USA. The film releases on September 25th across the globe.