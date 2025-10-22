After the US, Now the UK’s Move Hits Indian Students Planning Higher Studies

Indian students aspiring to study in the United Kingdom have been dealt a major setback. The UK government has announced that universities in England will be allowed to increase their tuition fees every year starting from the 2026 academic session. The decision was taken to adjust tuition costs in line with inflation and to ensure financial stability for universities.

UK Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson stated during a Parliament session that the move would help institutions maintain quality teaching and improve learning outcomes. According to her, universities that perform better and achieve stronger academic results will be allowed to charge higher fees. She added that the revision would not only strengthen educational standards but also equip students with skills that contribute to the country’s growing economy.

This decision comes just a year after English universities raised their tuition fees for the first time in eight years. The current annual fee stands at £9,535. Experts predict that if inflation continues, the fee could rise by around £400, reaching nearly £9,900 by 2026. The new fee hike aims to stabilise the sector, but it also means additional financial pressure for international students.

For Indian students, who already spend heavily on tuition, housing, and living expenses, this change could make studying in the UK even more expensive. Without scholarships or financial aid, some students may have to reconsider their plans. Experts warn that the rising costs might gradually turn the UK education market into a premium destination accessible only to financially strong candidates.

The UK government has assured transparency in the fee revision process and hinted that certain student groups might receive exemptions or partial relief. After the recent tightening of visa rules in the US, this move from the UK adds another challenge for Indian students looking abroad.