Agent girl for Sharwanand

Bollywood girl Sakshi Vaidya signed two back-to-back Telugu films last year. She was introduced to Tollywood with Akhil Akkineni’s big-budget actioner titled Agent and the film ended up as a dud. Sakshi Vaidya was also the leading lady in Varun Tej’s Gandeevadhari Arjuna and the film too ended up as a debacle. The actress has been considered as the leading lady in Sai Dharam Tej’s film but it got shelved due to various reasons. Sakshi Vaidya is now the leading lady in Sharwanand’s upcoming movie that is under shooting mode. Ram Abbaraju of Samajavaragamana fame is the director of this full-length entertainer.

The makers made an official statement along with a poster and Sakshi Vaidya plays Nitya in the film. Sakshi Vaidya is also celebrating her birthday and the shoot of this untitled film is happening in Hyderabad. Vishal Chandrasekhar is scoring the music and AK Entertainments are the producers. The film hits the screens next year. Sharwanand is also shooting for a sports drama directed by Abhilash Reddy and the film is bankrolled by UV Creations.