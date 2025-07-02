Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya 2 on Cards

Talented young actor Naveen Polishetty has shot to fame with Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya, a comic entertainer laced with thrilling elements. Naveen’s performance received top class response and the actor never looked back after the release of Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya. He scored back-to-back hits and is in demand. A sequel for Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya is now in making and an official announcement will be made soon. The film is currently in scripting stages and Naveen Polishetty has given his nod for the basic idea.

Swaroop RSJ who directed Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya will direct the sequel. Rahul Yadav Nakka will produce Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya 2. Naveen Polishetty is currently shooting for Anaganaga Oka Raju, a comic entertainer and the film is announced for Sankranthi 2026 release. Naveen has a couple of other scripts that are in discussion stages.