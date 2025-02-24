Agrigold Customers Protest Against Wealth Misuse

Agrigold customers and agents staged a massive protest in Nellore, demanding justice for those affected by financial irregularities. The Agrigold Customers and Agents Welfare Association organized the demonstration, marching from the Gandhi Statue to the Collector’s office before staging a sit-in protest. Association Honorary President Muppalla Nageswara Rao alleged that corrupt individuals were illegally seizing Agrigold’s valuable assets, worth crores of rupees, in Nellore district. He also claimed that those questioning these actions were facing threats and attacks.

Protesters pointed out that vast tracts of Agrigold-owned land in Udayagiri, Varikuntapadu, Kanigiri, and Duttalur areas were being exploited. Specifically, high-value Jam Oil trees on these lands were being cut down and sold for profit. Despite repeated complaints, authorities and public representatives have remained silent, causing frustration among the affected parties. The protesters expressed faith in the current coalition government and urged strict action against those illegally seizing Agrigold’s wealth while ensuring justice for the victims.

Reports indicate that in areas like Varikuntapadu, Vinjamuru, Duttalur, Kaligiri, and Kondapuram, around 1,600 acres of Agrigold land have been taken over. Farmers and residents claim that local leaders are cutting down Jam Oil trees, which have been growing for over a decade, to sell the timber in the market, where it fetches between Rs. 7,000 to Rs. 8,000 per ton. Despite complaints about illegal transportation, authorities have not intervened. Locals allege that the timber trade is thriving under the protection of certain political leaders, with nearly 5,000 tons of timber already smuggled out. Protesters demand immediate government action to curb this exploitation and safeguard Agrigold’s remaining assets.