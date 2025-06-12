Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Several Movie Events Cancelled

The entertainment industry in India is united in a moment of reflection following the devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad. Today, an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying a total of 242 individuals, including 232 passengers and 10 crew members crashed down shortly after departing from Ahmedabad’s airport.

Reports indicate that all individuals except one aboard flight Air India 171, which were traveling from Ahmedabad to Gatwick Airport in London, are dead. In the wake of this shocking incident, several film celebrities throughout the country are either canceling or postponing significant events to express their support for the victims and their families.

One of the initial events to get canceled was Salman Khan’s involvement with the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL). This event was slated to take place in Mumbai at 2:30 PM today and was meant to launch the new season of the ISRL, with Salman Khan serving as the league’s brand ambassador.

The grand launch of the trailer of the Telugu film Kannappa which was scheduled for tomorrow in Indore has also been canceled. The occasion was planned with 2,500 attendees, with more than 100 members of the media traveling to Madhya Pradesh from various parts of India. The film features Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu in the lead role, while Bollywood star Akshay Kumar portrays Lord Shiva. In a demonstration of solidarity and care, both Akshay Kumar and Vishnu Manchu have made the mutual decision to call off the Indore event. Akshay Kumar has also taken to X to express his dismay regarding the aviation tragedy.

Dhanush and Nagarjuna’s Kubera is a pan-Indian film and the grand pre-release event was planned to take place tomorrow. The trailer launch too was planned in the event and this event was pushed because of the air crash.

Additionally, the premiere screening of the second season of Netflix’s web series Rana Naidu, starring Rana Daggubati, has also been canceled. The series was scheduled to stream on Netflix from tomorrow. A statement from Netflix read, “In light of the tragic news concerning the Air India flight, and in solidarity with the families of those impacted, we have made a decision to cancel today’s fan and media event of Rana Naidu Season 2. Our hopes and prayers are with the families of those affected by this devastating news”.

Moreover, Aamir Khan Productions has announced a postponement for the release of a new song from their forthcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, temporarily halting all promotional activities.