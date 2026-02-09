x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
View all stories
Home > Politics

AI Boom Keeps H-1B Jobs Alive for Indian Tech Professionals

Published on February 9, 2026 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Naga Chaitanya’s Film comes to Ravi Teja?
image
AI Boom Keeps H-1B Jobs Alive for Indian Tech Professionals
image
Andhra Pradesh Government Releases Constituency Rankings, Vijayawada West Tops the List
image
Yash’s Toxic: Big Target Ahead
image
FUNKY: Yama Yamma is a perfect vibe song with mass energy

AI Boom Keeps H-1B Jobs Alive for Indian Tech Professionals

H-1B Limits Exemption for US PhD Holders Re-introduced

Even as immigration rules grow tighter, the United States’ biggest technology companies continue to rely heavily on H-1B visa holders to drive their artificial intelligence ambitions. Fresh data and expert opinions make one thing clear. Without skilled foreign professionals, especially from countries like India, America’s goal of staying ahead in the global AI race could be at risk. A recent report by Forbes highlights how deeply foreign born professionals are now embedded in the AI strategies of US tech giants. An analysis by the National Foundation for American Policy shows that more than 80 percent of Labour Condition Applications filed for new H-1B roles in FY2025 were linked to AI related jobs.

Indian Talent at the Core of AI Hiring

Companies such as Amazon, Meta Platforms, Google, Microsoft and Apple are leading this hiring push. Amazon filed over 60 percent of its applications for software developer roles, while Google crossed 70 percent in the same category. These roles are largely filled by highly skilled engineers and researchers, many of whom come from India. For Indian professionals, this trend translates into strong job opportunities in areas like machine learning, data science, cloud computing and AI research. Indian graduates from US universities also form a major part of this talent pool, as they already have hands-on exposure to cutting-edge technology and global work environments.

Immigration Curbs Create Uncertainty

Despite strong demand, uncertainty continues to surround the H-1B programme under policies introduced during the administration of Donald Trump. Proposed changes include a wage based selection system and an additional 100,000 dollar fee for selected H-1B petitions. For many companies, this significantly increases the cost of hiring foreign professionals. There are also proposals to restrict student visas and Optional Practical Training. This is worrying because international students make up nearly 70 percent of graduate enrolment in AI related fields. For Indian students in particular, OPT has long been a crucial bridge between education and full-time employment in the US.

What This Means for the US and India

Experts warn that tighter immigration rules could push companies to move AI jobs outside the US, possibly to countries like India, where talent is abundant.

As American tech firms go all in on artificial intelligence, their dependence on global talent is becoming unavoidable. For Indian engineers and students, the AI boom still offers significant opportunities. At the same time, policymakers in the US face a tough choice. If immigration rules become too restrictive, the country could slow innovation and lose its edge in the global AI race, even as demand for skilled talent continues to grow.

Next Naga Chaitanya’s Film comes to Ravi Teja? Previous Andhra Pradesh Government Releases Constituency Rankings, Vijayawada West Tops the List
else

TRENDING

image
Naga Chaitanya’s Film comes to Ravi Teja?
image
Yash’s Toxic: Big Target Ahead
image
FUNKY: Yama Yamma is a perfect vibe song with mass energy

Latest

image
Naga Chaitanya’s Film comes to Ravi Teja?
image
AI Boom Keeps H-1B Jobs Alive for Indian Tech Professionals
image
Andhra Pradesh Government Releases Constituency Rankings, Vijayawada West Tops the List
image
Yash’s Toxic: Big Target Ahead
image
FUNKY: Yama Yamma is a perfect vibe song with mass energy

Most Read

image
AI Boom Keeps H-1B Jobs Alive for Indian Tech Professionals
image
Andhra Pradesh Government Releases Constituency Rankings, Vijayawada West Tops the List
image
Supreme Court Rejects Raj Kesireddy Bail, Ambati Rambabu Sent to Judicial Remand

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026