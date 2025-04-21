AI Revolution: Gates and Obama Warn About Job Security

In a time of growing concerns about job security due to artificial intelligence advancements, former US President Barack Obama and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have made significant statements about AI’s impact on employment.

Obama warned that AI poses a serious threat to millions of jobs, potentially causing unprecedented unemployment rates. He described AI as an “advanced version of automation,” noting that it can already perform about 70% of tasks currently done by software developers.

“We might face a situation unseen in a hundred years,” Obama cautioned, expressing concern that widespread AI adoption could eliminate numerous jobs across various sectors.

Bill Gates offered a more optimistic perspective, highlighting how AI could democratize access to expertise. He suggested that within the next decade, high-quality medical advice and educational resources from top professionals will become freely available to everyone.

Bill Gates pointed out current shortages of doctors and mental health specialists relative to population needs. He believes AI-powered medical consultations and teaching resources will be widely embraced and help address these gaps.

Both leaders acknowledged that as technology advances, AI will become more powerful and accessible, fundamentally transforming how we work and access professional services.