Politics

Air India crash : Meet the lone survivor who miraculously escaped death

Published on June 12, 2025 by swathy

Air India crash : Meet the lone survivor who miraculously escaped death

In what could be termed as one of the most horrific disasters in the history of India’s Civil Aviation, an Air India boeing flight carrying 230 passengers and 12 Crew members crashed a few minutes after take off from the Ahmedabad airport today afternoon. The heart-wrenching tragedy came as a disturbing news for people across the globe as grim visuals showing dead bodies scattered all over the crash site emerged on social media immediately after the incident.

While the catastrophic crash has come as a heartbreaking news for the families of 241 passengers, one person had a miraculously escape after he jumped off the flight. Ramesh Vishwaakumar Bucharvada, who was among the 242 people on board the ill-fated Air India flight AI171, was seated at 11A – located right behind an emergency exit. When the flight crashed into the buliding of BJ Medical College, Ramesh made a lucky escape unscathed with minor injuries.

Ramesh was the lone survivor of this forgettable mishap which will be blot on the country’s aviation sector and the airlines. The number of deaths are yet to be officially announced by the government. It is believed that many are seriously injured and being treated in the hospital.

There were 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals on board for this London bound Ahmedabad flight. Former Gujrat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also among the passengers. Tata Group announced that it will provide ₹1 crore to the families of each person who has lost their life and will bear the medical expenses of all those who were injured.

Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, who visited the crash site assured that a fair and thorough investigation would be carried out to uncover the cause behind the tragic incident. Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the site to personally review the situation and oversee ongoing rescue and relief operations. Shah interacted with local officials, emergency responders, and medical teams on the ground.

