Air India Flight Crashes Near Ahmedabad Airport, 242 On Board

Today at Ahmedabad, Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner (Flight AI-171) crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The aircraft, which was bound for London’s Gatwick Airport, was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members. The crash occurred at approximately 1:39 PM near Meghaninagar, just outside the airport perimeter, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the sky and causing panic across the city.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that the flight crew issued a mayday distress call moments before the aircraft lost contact with air traffic control. Eyewitnesses described a loud explosion and a fireball erupting near residential areas, suggesting the impact was both sudden and severe. Emergency response teams, including the fire brigade, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local police, arrived quickly to begin rescue and recovery efforts.

The aircraft was piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a senior pilot with over 8,200 flying hours, and First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 hours. Preliminary information points to a possible technical failure during takeoff from Runway 23, though the precise cause remains under investigation. Aviation experts have described the crash as the worst air disaster in India since the Indian Airlines Aurangabad crash of 1993.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah contacted the Gujarat Chief Minister and assured all possible central support. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has departed for Ahmedabad to oversee developments. In a brief statement, Air India said it was working to gather more information and would provide timely updates. The aircraft involved, with registration VT-ANB, was delivered to Air India in 2012 and marked the first major crash involving a Dreamliner in Indian aviation history.

Local residents were the first to respond, attempting to assist victims amid the burning wreckage before official rescue teams arrived. The crash site, located in a densely populated area, has complicated rescue efforts, with debris scattered across several residential streets. Hospitals in and around Ahmedabad were placed on high alert to receive casualties, while authorities began notifying next of kin.

Recovery operations continued under floodlights. Special teams are working to locate the aircraft’s flight data and cockpit voice recorders, which are crucial to understanding what led to the crash. All Dreamliner aircraft in the Air India fleet have been temporarily grounded by the DGCA as a precautionary measure. The government has promised a thorough investigation, while families of passengers have started gathering at the airport, anxiously awaiting the release of the official passenger list. Gujarat ex CM Vijay Rupani is on board and the update about his safety is yet to be known.