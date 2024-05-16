Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shocks with an Injured Hand

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been away from films from a long time though she has been endorsing several international brands. While she was on her way to Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted with an injured hand. Aishwarya along with her daughter Aaradhya flew off to French Riviera. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted with an arm rest sling for her right hand. The clicks of injured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the Mumbai airport went viral in no time. There are also speculations that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is not in good terms with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and they are tight-lipped about the speculations.