Home > Movie News

Aishwarya Rai's Advice for Abhishek Bachchan

Published on July 1, 2025

Aishwarya Rai’s Advice for Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan has shared his experiences regarding the negativity he encounters in the entertainment industry. In a recent interview, the actor expressed his thoughts on the criticism directed at him and mentioned some advice from his wife, actress Aishwarya Rai, on how to cope with it. When asked about his prior comments about wanting to please everyone, he affirmed that this goal still resonates with him. He stated, “Absolutely. Life shows you that at times, you may act naively. It’s crucial not to be overly idealistic. Yet, I never want to abandon this wish. If I were to say that I can’t please everyone, and this is who I am, take it or leave it, that would be rather presumptuous for an actor and could lead to stagnation in my growth. I recognize it’s far more complicated than it seems.”

Reflecting on his wife’s wisdom, Abhishek commented, “I genuinely wish to keep people happy. I find myself focusing on negative feedback and adverse remarks. Unfortunately, human nature tends to prioritize negativity over positivity. Aishwarya often reminds me that it should be like water off a duck’s back. Why dwell on what’s negative? Focus on the positive, which far surpasses anything else.”

The romantic journey of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai began with friendship while collaborating on films such as Dhai Akshar Prem Ke in 2000 and Kuch Naa Kaho in 2003. Their love story truly unfolded during the making of Umrao Jaan in 2005-2006. Following the premiere of their movie Guru in New York, Abhishek proposed to Aishwarya. They got married on April 20, 2007, in a lavish ceremony. The couple has a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan.

Despite persistent rumors regarding issues in Aishwarya and Abhishek’s marriage, they have chosen not to respond publicly to these speculations at this point.

