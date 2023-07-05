Ajay Devgn invests Rs 45 Cr in Mumbai

Bollywood Superstar Ajay Devgn is one of the highest-paid actors of Indian cinema. He is busy with films as a director and producer too. Ajay Devgn spent a whopping amount of Rs 45 crores to purchase five office units in a prime space in Mumbai. The office units are spread across 13,293 square feet in Andheri, Mumbai. They are located in the 16th and 17th floors of the complex. Ajay Devgn’s wife Kajol also bought an apartment for Rs 16.5 crores in April this year.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn is busy with Singham Again, Raid 2, Abhishek Kapoor’s film and Vikas Bahl’s film. He is also directing a couple of films. He completed the shoot of Maidaan which will release soon.