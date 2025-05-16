Ajith on how be Balances Acting and Racing

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar is one of the highest paid actors of Tamil cinema and he also is completely focused on racing. During his freetime, the actor loves to race across international circuits. He has been in the news in recent times because of his accidents but the actor escaped without a scratch. The videos of Ajith’s accidents in the recent months went viral all over. After Good Bad Ugly, the actor is on a break. During his recent interview, Ajith revealed about how he balances acting and racing.

“I need a lot of fitness to participate in racing. I lost 42 kgs in a span of eight months and I started my weightloss mission in August last year. A combination diet, portion control and exercises like swimming and cycling. I have become a teetotaller and a vegetarian. I have to give my heart and soul to racing and I will do that more. I will take a break from film shoots for racing. I am maintaining my fitness for racing” told Ajith.