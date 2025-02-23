x
Ajith survives in a Brutal Racing Crash in Spain

Published on February 23, 2025 by nymisha

Ajith survives in a Brutal Racing Crash in Spain

Popular Tamil actor Ajith Kumar had a bad accident while racing in the Porsche Sprint Challenge in Valencia, Spain. A video posted by his manager, Suresh Chandra shows Ajith’s car hitting another car from behind, causing it to flip over several times before stopping. Luckily, he wasn’t hurt. The b video shows what it was like inside Ajith’s car during the crash, while other videos show the car flipping. Earlier in the month, Ajith Kumar also had an accident while getting ready for a race in Estoril, Portugal. He was unharmed then too. That crash happened during a fast practice run and badly damaged his car.

“In Valencia Spain where the races were happening the Round 5 was good for Ajith Kumar. He ended 14th place, winning appreciation from everyone. Round 6 was unfortunate. Crashed 2 times due to other cars. The annexes video clearly shows that he was not at fault. First time despite of crash he got back into pit and was doing well. When second time again crash happened and he toppled twice. His perseverance is stronger and he comes out unscathed again to continue the race. Thanks for the all the prayers of concern and wishes. AK is all right” told the statement from Ajith’s manager. The actor is done with the shoot of Good Bad Ugly and the film releases in summer this year.

Next Tollywood rushes to Abu Dhabi for a Grand Wedding Previous Daaku Maharaaj creates a sensation on Netflix
